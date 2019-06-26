University Hospital Kerry Staff go on Strike – June 26th, 2019

Health support staff at the hospital took part in today’s strike action in a dispute over the delay in the implementation of pay increases. Rory Hawkins, who’s a porter and a SIPTU union shop steward and Ted Kenny, SIPTU organiser spoke to Treasa Murphy. She first asked Mr Kenny how many staff were taking part in today’s action.
Extension in defamation case against Kerry County Council has been granted
An extension in a defamation case against Kerry County Council has been granted.A representative for Keith McKenna of 1 Cloverhill, Killorglin, sought the extension...
Shares worth €88 million redeemed under Kerry Co-op scheme
Shares worth almost €88 million have been redeemed under a scheme devised by the board of Kerry Co-op.The board decided to go ahead with...
Dáil pays tribute to the late Jackie Healy-Rae
The Dáil has been paying tribute to former TD Jackie Healy-Rae, almost 5 years after his death.TDs express sympathy with the families of all...
A Problem Shared – June 26th, 2019
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Flash Flooding in Killarney – June 26th, 2019
Killarney Fire Station Officer, Paudie Mangan spoke to Jerry about the flooding in Killarney last evening.
Who’d Do That to a Teddy Bear? – June 26th, 2019
Gardaí are investigating after an emblem of a popular children’s festival in Kerry was found burnt in the early hours of yesterday morning. ...