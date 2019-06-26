University Hospital Kerry Staff go on Strike – June 26th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Health support staff at the hospital took part in today’s strike action in a dispute over the delay in the implementation of pay increases. Rory Hawkins, who’s a porter and a SIPTU union shop steward and Ted Kenny, SIPTU organiser spoke to Treasa Murphy. She first asked Mr Kenny how many staff were taking part in today’s action.

