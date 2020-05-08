Deirdre de Burca from Beaufort has some advice on issues arising with Communion dresses for girls who are due their First Communion this month. The dresses may be too small for them in September when First Communions are rescheduled.
27 more Covid-19 deaths confirmed in the Republic today
A further 27 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.156 new cases were also confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency...
Kerry TD wants people refusing to self-isolate to be sent to Spike Island
People returning to Ireland and refusing to self-isolate should be sent to Spike Island.That’s according to Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who’s concerned about...
Over €17,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Abbeydorney
Over €17,000 of suspected drugs and cash have been seized following the discovery of a grow house in the Abbeydorney area.Gardaí from the Kerry...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 8th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
In Business – May 7th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ruth Fuller of Fuller Marketing about the importance of marketing throughout COVID-19; Paudie Healy talked about the concept...