Uncle Sam Under Attack – July 9th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Last week’s 4th of July, American Independence Day celebrations in Killarney were a huge success, attracting many crowds to the spectacle. However, during last weekend, statues that featured in the parade were damaged. Diarmuid Leen is chairperson of the 4th of July Celebrations Committee and spoke to Treasa Murphy on Tuesday’s Kerry Today.

