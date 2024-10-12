Advertisement
Two Kerry sports clubs granted €50,000 in walking track funding

Oct 12, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Two sports clubs in Kerry have been granted a total of 50,000 euro in funding.

The money is part of the Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks initiative.

The scheme aims to make pitch-side walking facilities more accessible to the wider public including to people with mobility issues, older people and wheelchair users, and to promote exercise among all ages.

FAI (Football Association of Ireland) member, Killorglin AFC and IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) member, Killarney Rugby Club will get €25,000 each.

The money can be used for various improvements, including upgrading or installing lighting to extend opening hours and improve accessibility.

This is the second phase of the initiative, with funding previously having been given to GAA clubs, including St Marys GAA in Cahersiveen and Listry GAA.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.

