Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz - Sunday July 7th at 2pm in Beaufort

Jun 25, 2024 16:04 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz - Sunday July 7th at 2pm in Beaufort
Come to Beaufort GAA Club  on Sunday 7th July at 2pm.  Enjoy  Food, Fun and Football at the Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz.
Entertainment by DJ Gav, a huge raffle and lots of surprises thrown in.

