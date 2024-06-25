Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz - Sunday July 7th at 2pm in Beaufort

Come to Beaufort GAA Club on Sunday 7th July at 2pm. Enjoy Food, Fun and Football at the Thomas Healy Memorial Blitz.
Entertainment by DJ Gav, a huge raffle and lots of surprises thrown in.
