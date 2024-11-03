Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

FAI Junior Cup Round 3
Castleisland 0 Ballyheigue 1
Charleville Cheese KDL
Premier B
Mainebank 1 Castlegregory Celtic A 1
Scorers
Castle-Jason Griffin
Mainebank-Shane Evans
Div 1
Iveragh 2 Tralee Dynamos 5
Dynamos scorers: Chris O’Sullivan, John O’Brien, Thomas Burke, Jamie O’Shea
Rob Lynch
MOTM Jayden Deady
U12 Girl’s North
Camp 1-1 LB Rovers
LB Rovers scorer Seoda Barron
Fenit 1-7 Castleisland
U12 Girl’s South
Killarney Athletic A 1-1 Killarney Athletic B
MEK 2-4 Iveragh
Goal scorers for MEK: Emma Foley, Abbie Coffey Straka
U14 Girls Premier
Park 2-1 Killarney Athletic
St Brendan’s Park goal scorers: Nessa Kirby, Noa Barriga
Killarney Athletic goal scorers: Lilian Slattery
Inter Kenmare 8-2 Tralee Dynamos
U14 Girls Division 1
Killorglin 3-2 Iveragh
Fenit 3-1 Listowel
Dingle 3-6 LB Rovers
Dingle goal scorers: Cara Fitzgerald x2
Lucy Kennedy
LB Rovers goal scorers: Eilidh Cregan x5, Abigail Sheehan
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic 1-5 Camp
U12 Girls Round 2 National Cup
Listowel Celtic 2-1 Tulla United
Listowel Celtic Scorers: Emer O'Sullivan, Katelyn Joy
Killorglin 0-2 St. Brendan’s Park FC
U12 Girls Round 1 National Trophy
Shelbourne AFC 3-0 Tralee Dynamos
Mastergeeha FC 6-1 Aisling Anacotty (1)
U14 Girls Round 2 National Cup
Mastergeeha 2-3 Castleisland AFC White
Castleisland White goal scorers: Roisin Cronin, Bella Clifford, Katie Reidy
Fairview Rangers 2-8 Camp Juniors (Fairgreen)
Inter Kenmare 3-0 Nenagh Celtic
Dromore United 0-6 MEK Galaxy
MEK Goal scorers
Alannah Daly
Ava Harty
Isabelle O Connor
Sinead Curran
Megan Quigg
U14 Girls Round 1 National Trophy
Castleisland AFC Green 3-0 Kilmallock UTD w/o
U16 Girls Round 2 National Cup
Mastergeeha 2-8 Herbertstown AFC
Ailish Breen and Keelin O Shea got the Mastergeeha goals
Listowel Celtic 4-2 Fern Celtic
Listowel Celtic goalscorers: Maja Wolska x2, Emily Kissane, Leona Meaney
U16 Girls Round 1 National Trophy
Rathkeale 1-7 Killarney Celtic
Celtic Goal scorers: Holly Forrest x3, Sadhbh O’ Halloran x2, Michelle O’Connor, Ali Bowler
BOYS :
U12 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup
Knockainey 0-6 Killarney Athletic
St. Pat’s AFC 0-0 Castleisland AFC AET (St Pats won 5-4 on pens)
U12 Boys Division 1
Camp B 0-6 MEK A
Fininan Swarbrick, Gavin Coleman, Jack Lynch, Tadhg Mannix, Gerald O Grady Oisin Tagney
U13 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland A 2-1 Listowel Celtic A
Killarney Celtic A 6-0 Fenit A
Celtic Goal Scorers:
Cillian Scannell
Dylan McCarthy
Jack Kissane
Sean Doyle
David Ajibare
Paul McGrath
Dingle A 2-0 Park A
Krystian Dudus 1
TJ O HAinfein 1
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic B 1-2 Milltown
Killarney Athletic Goalscorer: Sean O’Connor
Milltown Goalscorer: Muiris Quirke, Tristan Cryan
Ballyhar A 1-0 Park B
LB Rovers A 7-1 Listowel Celtic B
LB Rovers goal scorers: Tiernan O’Brien x2, Jake Bennett x2, Elyes Tarkhani, Jack Kissane, Michael Pierce
Killarney Celtic B 6-2 Camp A
Celtic Goal scorers:
Eoin Murphy x3
Jamie Downing
Cathal O'Donovan
Jace Flynn
Tralee Dynamos A 4-9 Inter Kenmare A
Inter Kenmare scorers: Ben Leonard 6
Alan Harrington 2
Shay O Connor 1
U13 Boys Division 2 (South)
Iveragh B 0-3 Killarney Celtic C
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers:
Josh Buckley
Aodhan O’Halloran
Jake Scannell
Mastergeeha B 2-2 Killorglin B
Matthew O'Riordan got the goals for Mastergeeha
Killorglin goalscorers Joe Dwyer and Mathew Cahill
MEK B 4-1 Dingle B
Dingle goal scorer Noah Eadie
Inter Kenmare B 4-1 Killorglin C
Inter Kenmare goal scorers;
Jakub Powalowski
Oscar Burns
Timmy O’Sullivian
Kevin O’Sullivian
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Tralee Dynamos B 2-2 Ballyhar B
Park C 5-0 Ballyheigue (Grass)
Camp B 0-6 Mastergeeha A
Gavin Moynihan, Shane O’Sullivan, Dylan O’Connor, Michael O’ Donoghue, Luke O’Sullivan, Dominykas Virkutis
Fenit B 2-4 Listowel Celtic C
LB Rovers B 4-1 Killarney Celtic D
LB Rovers goal scorers: Jayce Nagle x2, MJ Collins, Dara Walsh O’Boyle
Park D 3-8 Castleisland B
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Listowel Celtic B 8-2 Mastergeeha C
Scorers: Evan Rodgers (2), Ruairi O'Brien (2), SeÃ¡n O'Leary (2), Darragh Mahoney, Mikey Bambury
U15 Boys Premier
Park A 1-0 Killarney Celtic A
Inter Kenmare A 6-2 Killorglin A
Matthew Miles 3
James O Shea 1
Charlie Clarke 1
Pierce O Brien 1
U15 Boys Division 1
Castleisland A 5-0 Listowel Celtic A
Adam Griffin x2, Dean O Donoghue x2, Ronan O Connor
Inter Kenmare B 2-4 Tralee Dynamos A
Dynamos Goalscorers: Jaden Kareen, Danny Lane, Jaden O Dowd x2
LB Rovers A 1-2 Fenit A
Fenit goal scorers: Conor Finn x2
LB Rovers goal scorer Evan Murphy
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 1-1 Tralee Dynamos B
Killarney Celtic goalscorer: Hammad Atiq
Dynamos goalscorer: Calum Ross
Dingle A 6-0 Castleisland B
Dingle goal scorers Ashton Matthews 3
Tommy Ferris 2
Eoin Morrison 1
U16 Boys Division 1
Castleisland A 1-4 Camp A
Goal for Castleisland scored by Loukas Cotter
Today:
WWEC Girls v Kerry U14 Girls (Ballymacoda) 2pm
Desmond U13 Girls v Kerry U13 Girls 1.30pm
Kerry U13 Boys v Clare, Killarney Celtic 3pm
Kerry U15 Boys v West Cork, Castleisland 4.15pm
U15 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B v Ballyhar B 11.30am