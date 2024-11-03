Advertisement
Uncategorized

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Nov 3, 2024 09:47 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

FAI Junior Cup Round 3
Castleisland 0 Ballyheigue 1

Charleville Cheese KDL

Premier B
Mainebank 1 Castlegregory Celtic A 1
Scorers
Castle-Jason Griffin
Mainebank-Shane Evans

Advertisement

Div 1
Iveragh 2 Tralee Dynamos 5
Dynamos scorers: Chris O’Sullivan, John O’Brien, Thomas Burke, Jamie O’Shea
Rob Lynch

MOTM Jayden Deady

U12 Girl’s North

Advertisement

Camp 1-1 LB Rovers

LB Rovers scorer Seoda Barron

Fenit 1-7 Castleisland

Advertisement

U12 Girl’s South

Killarney Athletic A 1-1 Killarney Athletic B

MEK 2-4 Iveragh

Advertisement

Goal scorers for MEK: Emma Foley, Abbie Coffey Straka

U14 Girls Premier

Park 2-1 Killarney Athletic

Advertisement

St Brendan’s Park goal scorers: Nessa Kirby, Noa Barriga

Killarney Athletic goal scorers: Lilian Slattery

Inter Kenmare 8-2 Tralee Dynamos

U14 Girls Division 1

Killorglin 3-2 Iveragh

Fenit 3-1 Listowel

Dingle 3-6 LB Rovers

Dingle goal scorers: Cara Fitzgerald x2
Lucy Kennedy

LB Rovers goal scorers: Eilidh Cregan x5, Abigail Sheehan

U16 Girls Premier

Killarney Athletic 1-5 Camp

U12 Girls Round 2 National Cup

Listowel Celtic 2-1 Tulla United

Listowel Celtic Scorers: Emer O'Sullivan, Katelyn Joy

Killorglin 0-2 St. Brendan’s Park FC

U12 Girls Round 1 National Trophy

Shelbourne AFC 3-0 Tralee Dynamos

Mastergeeha FC 6-1 Aisling Anacotty (1)

U14 Girls Round 2 National Cup

Mastergeeha 2-3 Castleisland AFC White

Castleisland White goal scorers: Roisin Cronin, Bella Clifford, Katie Reidy

Fairview Rangers 2-8 Camp Juniors (Fairgreen)

Inter Kenmare 3-0 Nenagh Celtic

Dromore United 0-6 MEK Galaxy

MEK Goal scorers

Alannah Daly
Ava Harty
Isabelle O Connor
Sinead Curran
Megan Quigg

U14 Girls Round 1 National Trophy

Castleisland AFC Green 3-0 Kilmallock UTD w/o

U16 Girls Round 2 National Cup

Mastergeeha 2-8 Herbertstown AFC

Ailish Breen and Keelin O Shea got the Mastergeeha goals

Listowel Celtic 4-2 Fern Celtic

Listowel Celtic goalscorers: Maja Wolska x2, Emily Kissane, Leona Meaney

U16 Girls Round 1 National Trophy

Rathkeale 1-7 Killarney Celtic

Celtic Goal scorers: Holly Forrest x3, Sadhbh O’ Halloran x2, Michelle O’Connor, Ali Bowler

BOYS :

U12 Boy’s Round 2 National Cup

Knockainey 0-6 Killarney Athletic

St. Pat’s AFC 0-0 Castleisland AFC AET (St Pats won 5-4 on pens)

U12 Boys Division 1

Camp B 0-6 MEK A

Fininan Swarbrick, Gavin Coleman, Jack Lynch, Tadhg Mannix, Gerald O Grady Oisin Tagney

U13 Boy’s Premier

Castleisland A 2-1 Listowel Celtic A

Killarney Celtic A 6-0 Fenit A

Celtic Goal Scorers:
Cillian Scannell
Dylan McCarthy
Jack Kissane
Sean Doyle
David Ajibare
Paul McGrath

Dingle A 2-0 Park A

Krystian Dudus 1
TJ O HAinfein 1

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Athletic B 1-2 Milltown

Killarney Athletic Goalscorer: Sean O’Connor

Milltown Goalscorer: Muiris Quirke, Tristan Cryan

Ballyhar A 1-0 Park B

LB Rovers A 7-1 Listowel Celtic B

LB Rovers goal scorers: Tiernan O’Brien x2, Jake Bennett x2, Elyes Tarkhani, Jack Kissane, Michael Pierce

Killarney Celtic B 6-2 Camp A

Celtic Goal scorers:
Eoin Murphy x3
Jamie Downing
Cathal O'Donovan
Jace Flynn

Tralee Dynamos A 4-9 Inter Kenmare A

Inter Kenmare scorers: Ben Leonard 6
Alan Harrington 2
Shay O Connor 1

U13 Boys Division 2 (South)

Iveragh B 0-3 Killarney Celtic C

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers:
Josh Buckley
Aodhan O’Halloran
Jake Scannell

Mastergeeha B 2-2 Killorglin B

Matthew O'Riordan got the goals for Mastergeeha

Killorglin goalscorers Joe Dwyer and Mathew Cahill

MEK B 4-1 Dingle B

Dingle goal scorer Noah Eadie

Inter Kenmare B 4-1 Killorglin C

Inter Kenmare goal scorers;

Jakub Powalowski
Oscar Burns
Timmy O’Sullivian
Kevin O’Sullivian

U13 Boys Division 2 (North)

Tralee Dynamos B 2-2 Ballyhar B

Park C 5-0 Ballyheigue (Grass)

Camp B 0-6 Mastergeeha A

Gavin Moynihan, Shane O’Sullivan, Dylan O’Connor, Michael O’ Donoghue, Luke O’Sullivan, Dominykas Virkutis

Fenit B 2-4 Listowel Celtic C

LB Rovers B 4-1 Killarney Celtic D

LB Rovers goal scorers: Jayce Nagle x2, MJ Collins, Dara Walsh O’Boyle

Park D 3-8 Castleisland B

U14 Boys Division 2 South

Listowel Celtic B 8-2 Mastergeeha C

Scorers: Evan Rodgers (2), Ruairi O'Brien (2), SeÃ¡n O'Leary (2), Darragh Mahoney, Mikey Bambury

U15 Boys Premier

Park A 1-0 Killarney Celtic A

Inter Kenmare A 6-2 Killorglin A

Matthew Miles 3
James O Shea 1
Charlie Clarke 1
Pierce O Brien 1

U15 Boys Division 1

Castleisland A 5-0 Listowel Celtic A

Adam Griffin x2, Dean O Donoghue x2, Ronan O Connor

Inter Kenmare B 2-4 Tralee Dynamos A

Dynamos Goalscorers: Jaden Kareen, Danny Lane, Jaden O Dowd x2

LB Rovers A 1-2 Fenit A

Fenit goal scorers: Conor Finn x2

LB Rovers goal scorer Evan Murphy

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Killarney Celtic B 1-1 Tralee Dynamos B

Killarney Celtic goalscorer: Hammad Atiq

Dynamos goalscorer: Calum Ross

Dingle A 6-0 Castleisland B

Dingle goal scorers Ashton Matthews 3
Tommy Ferris 2
Eoin Morrison 1

U16 Boys Division 1

Castleisland A 1-4 Camp A

Goal for Castleisland scored by Loukas Cotter

Today:

WWEC Girls v Kerry U14 Girls (Ballymacoda) 2pm
Desmond U13 Girls v Kerry U13 Girls 1.30pm
Kerry U13 Boys v Clare, Killarney Celtic 3pm
Kerry U15 Boys v West Cork, Castleisland 4.15pm

U15 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B v Ballyhar B 11.30am

Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster semis today for 2 Kerry teams
Waterford outing for Abbeydorney this lunchtime
2 Kerry winners in Round 3 of Derby; KGS review
Cork hosts 7 race card today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus