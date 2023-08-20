Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Senior
Group A; Spa Killarney 3-14 Na Gaeil 0-10
Group B; Dr. Crokes 2-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-5
Intermediate
Group A; Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-9
Group C; Kilcummin 4-19 Currow 2-9
Group D; Castleisland Desmonds 1-14 Ballydonoghue 0-12
Junior Premier
Group A; Firies 0-15 Skelligs Rangers 1-7
Group C; Listry 0-13 Keel 1-8
Group C; Churchill 3-2 St Senan's 2-4
Group D; Waterville Frank Caseys 0-12 Dromid Pearses 1-9
Junior
Group A; Tarbert 1-7 Scartaglin 0-9
Group C; Sneem/Derrynane 1-15 Cordal 3-8
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 1 1 0 0 21 13 8 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar 2 1 0 1 30 30 0 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 24 31 -7 2
Gneeveguilla 1 0 0 1 14 15 -1 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kilcummin 2 2 0 0 51 26 25 4
Killarney Legion 1 1 0 0 23 8 15 2
Laune Rangers 1 0 0 1 11 20 -9 0
Currow 2 0 0 2 23 54 -31 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Desmonds 2 2 0 0 28 18 10 4
Austin Stacks 1 1 0 0 24 11 13 2
John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 6 11 -5 0
Ballydonoghue 2 0 0 2 23 41 -18 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 2 2 0 0 35 29 6 4
Listowel Emmets 1 1 0 0 13 5 8 2
Ardfert Football Club 1 0 0 1 19 20 -1 0
Skelligs Rangers 2 0 0 2 15 28 -13 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Listry 2 2 0 0 23 18 5 4
Churchill 2 1 0 1 18 20 -2 2
St Senan's 2 1 0 1 26 26 0 2
Keel 2 0 0 2 26 29 -3 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Pats Blennerville 1 1 0 0 23 18 5 2
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 2 0 2 0 30 30 0 2
Ballyduff 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1
Waterville 2 0 1 1 30 35 -5 1
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Spa 2 2 0 0 39 18 21 4
Kenmare Shamrocks 1 1 0 0 19 16 3 2
Templenoe 1 0 0 1 8 16 -8 0
Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 2 2 0 0 29 16 13 4
Rathmore 1 1 0 0 23 13 10 2
Dingle 1 0 0 1 11 12 -1 0
Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 18 40 -22 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Tarbert 2 2 0 0 30 21 9 4
Cromane 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1
Scartaglin 2 0 1 1 20 21 -1 1
Finuge 1 0 0 1 12 20 -8 0
Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Sneem/Derrynane 3 3 0 0 35 26 9 6
Cordal 3 2 0 1 17 18 -1 4
Asdee 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0
Duagh 2 0 0 2 9 17 -8 0
TODAY
Club Football Championships
Games at 2 and first named at home unless otherwise stated
Senior
Group A
Kenmare Shamrocks V Templenoe
Group B
Dingle V Rathmore
Intermediate
Group A
Beaufort V Gneeveguilla
Group B
Fossa V St Mary's
An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk
Group C
Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers
Group D
Austin Stacks V John Mitchels
Junior Premier
Group A
Listowel Emmets V Ardfert
Group B
Castlegregory V Ballymacelligott
Annascaul V Brosna
Group D
St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballyduff
Junior
Group A
Venue: Na Gaeil; Finuge V Cromane
Group B
Beale V Kilgarvan
Knocknagoshel V Reenard
Group D
St Michael's-Foilmore V Valentia
Moyvane V Lispole
Ladies County U14 Football League Finals
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds v Southern Gaels
Venue:John Mitchels
Time: 3
Division 3
Kilcummin v Killarney Legion
Venue:Milltown
Time: 2
Division 4
Kerins O'Rahilly v Beaufort
Venue:John Mitchels
Time: 3
Division 5
MKL Gaels(B) v Listowel Emmets(B)
Venue:John Mitchels
Time: 7
Division 6
Killarney Legion(B) v John Mitchels
Venue:Milltown
Time: 4.30
Division 8
Castleisland Desmonds(B) v ISG(C)
Venue:John Mitchels
Time: 6
North Kerry U13 Football League finals, sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
In Mountcoal with extra-time if necessary
GROUP C; Knock Brosna v Listowel B @ 5.30
GROUP B; Finuge v Nth Gaels @ 6.45