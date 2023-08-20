Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Senior

Group A; Spa Killarney 3-14 Na Gaeil 0-10

Group B; Dr. Crokes 2-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-5

Intermediate

Group A; Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-9

Group C; Kilcummin 4-19 Currow 2-9

Group D; Castleisland Desmonds 1-14 Ballydonoghue 0-12

Junior Premier

Group A; Firies 0-15 Skelligs Rangers 1-7

Group C; Listry 0-13 Keel 1-8

Group C; Churchill 3-2 St Senan's 2-4

Group D; Waterville Frank Caseys 0-12 Dromid Pearses 1-9

Junior

Group A; Tarbert 1-7 Scartaglin 0-9

Group C; Sneem/Derrynane 1-15 Cordal 3-8

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beaufort 1 1 0 0 21 13 8 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar 2 1 0 1 30 30 0 2

Milltown/Castlemaine 2 1 0 1 24 31 -7 2

Gneeveguilla 1 0 0 1 14 15 -1 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Kilcummin 2 2 0 0 51 26 25 4

Killarney Legion 1 1 0 0 23 8 15 2

Laune Rangers 1 0 0 1 11 20 -9 0

Currow 2 0 0 2 23 54 -31 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Intermediate Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Desmonds 2 2 0 0 28 18 10 4

Austin Stacks 1 1 0 0 24 11 13 2

John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 6 11 -5 0

Ballydonoghue 2 0 0 2 23 41 -18 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 2 2 0 0 35 29 6 4

Listowel Emmets 1 1 0 0 13 5 8 2

Ardfert Football Club 1 0 0 1 19 20 -1 0

Skelligs Rangers 2 0 0 2 15 28 -13 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Listry 2 2 0 0 23 18 5 4

Churchill 2 1 0 1 18 20 -2 2

St Senan's 2 1 0 1 26 26 0 2

Keel 2 0 0 2 26 29 -3 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Premier Football Club Championship Group D

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

St Pats Blennerville 1 1 0 0 23 18 5 2

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 2 0 2 0 30 30 0 2

Ballyduff 1 0 1 0 18 18 0 1

Waterville 2 0 1 1 30 35 -5 1

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Spa 2 2 0 0 39 18 21 4

Kenmare Shamrocks 1 1 0 0 19 16 3 2

Templenoe 1 0 0 1 8 16 -8 0

Na Gaeil 2 0 0 2 26 42 -16 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Senior Football Club Championship Group B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 2 2 0 0 29 16 13 4

Rathmore 1 1 0 0 23 13 10 2

Dingle 1 0 0 1 11 12 -1 0

Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 18 40 -22 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Tarbert 2 2 0 0 30 21 9 4

Cromane 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1

Scartaglin 2 0 1 1 20 21 -1 1

Finuge 1 0 0 1 12 20 -8 0

Kerry Petroleum 2023 Junior Football Club Championship Group C

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Sneem/Derrynane 3 3 0 0 35 26 9 6

Cordal 3 2 0 1 17 18 -1 4

Asdee 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0

Duagh 2 0 0 2 9 17 -8 0

TODAY

Club Football Championships

Games at 2 and first named at home unless otherwise stated

Senior

Group A

Kenmare Shamrocks V Templenoe

Group B

Dingle V Rathmore

Intermediate

Group A

Beaufort V Gneeveguilla

Group B

Fossa V St Mary's

An Ghaeltacht V Glenflesk

Group C

Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers

Group D

Austin Stacks V John Mitchels

Junior Premier

Group A

Listowel Emmets V Ardfert

Group B

Castlegregory V Ballymacelligott

Annascaul V Brosna

Group D

St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballyduff

Junior

Group A

Venue: Na Gaeil; Finuge V Cromane

Group B

Beale V Kilgarvan

Knocknagoshel V Reenard

Group D

St Michael's-Foilmore V Valentia

Moyvane V Lispole

Ladies County U14 Football League Finals

Division 1

Castleisland Desmonds v Southern Gaels

Venue:John Mitchels

Time: 3

Division 3

Kilcummin v Killarney Legion

Venue:Milltown

Time: 2

Division 4

Kerins O'Rahilly v Beaufort

Venue:John Mitchels

Time: 3

Division 5

MKL Gaels(B) v Listowel Emmets(B)

Venue:John Mitchels

Time: 7

Division 6

Killarney Legion(B) v John Mitchels

Venue:Milltown

Time: 4.30

Division 8

Castleisland Desmonds(B) v ISG(C)

Venue:John Mitchels

Time: 6

North Kerry U13 Football League finals, sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee

In Mountcoal with extra-time if necessary

GROUP C; Knock Brosna v Listowel B @ 5.30

GROUP B; Finuge v Nth Gaels @ 6.45