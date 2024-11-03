Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Nov 3, 2024 09:42 By radiokerrysport
Senior Women's Division 2:
Gneeveguilla 24 - 29 Ballybunion Wildcats ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels 24 - 30 St Colmans ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:
Kenmare Kestrels T2 - Cobras Conceded by Cobras;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Cobras 23 - 55 Vixens T1 ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
Gneeveguilla 24 - 29 Ballybunion Wildcats ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Cobras T1 40 - 30 Vixens T1 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A:
Kenmare Kestrels Black 39 - 34 Cahersiveen T2 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group C:
Corca Dhuibhne T2 17 - 60 St Pauls White ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
Rathmore Ravens 13 - 25 St Pauls T2 ;

Today

Senior Women's Division 1:
St Bridgets v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 11:30, ;

Senior Men's Division 3:
Gneeveguilla v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:30, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div1:
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
St Josephs v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
KCYMS v St Marys T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 16:00, ;
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 17:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Bridgets v Vixens T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 10:30, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
St Marys T3 v Kenmare Kestrels T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:00, ;
KCYMS v St Josephs T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 17:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group A:
Kenmare Kestrels T1 v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 14:45, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
Glenbeigh Falcons v Cahersiveen , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Kenmare Kestrels Red v Rathmore Ravens T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:
Kenmare Kestrels v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, 13:30, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Vixens v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 12:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v KCYMS , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
St Marys v St Colmans, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 13:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 2:
St Brendans v St Bridgets, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 15:00, ;

