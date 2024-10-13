Advertisement
Uncategorized

Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results

Oct 13, 2024 11:23 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
Share this article

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen T1 v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 17:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1:
St Marys Black v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:30, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2 Group A:
Rathmore Ravens T1 v Killarney Cougars T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 10:00, ;

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Cahersiveen T1 v Corca Dhuibhne T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Colaiste na Sceilge, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group B:
Gneeveguilla v St Marys T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group A:
St Brendans T3 v Kenmare Kestrels Black, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 15:00, ;
St Josephs T2 v St Marys T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 16:45, ;

Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Woman rescued by KMRT after fall on Carraunthouhill
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Mixed results for Kerry sides in National action
Rollaway Holly wins in Limerick
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus