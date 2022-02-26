Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Division 1A
Dr Crokes 3-18 Kilcummin 4-15
Division 1B
Rathmore 2-12 Glenfesk 4-10
McCarthy Insurance Group
South Kerry Senior Football League
Sneem/Derrynane V Waterville in Sneem at 2
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 4
Cromane home to Glenbeigh/Glencar at 1
Tralee / St Bendan's Senior Football League sponsored by Lee Strand
Group A Round 2 @ 7:30
John Mitchels home to St Pat's
County Minor Football League
Division 1
Venue: Keel, (Round 1), Keel/Listry V Austin Stacks 16:00, Ref: Eoghan Moriarty
Venue: Kenmare, (Round 1), Kenmare V Laune Rangers 16:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
Division 2B
Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 1), Ballyduff V Rathmore 16:00, Ref: Jason O Brien
Division 4A
Venue: Jack Walsh Park (Asdee), (Round 1), Northern Gaels V An Ghaeltacht 16:00, Ref: Peter Curtin
Minor Football League Division 4B
Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 1), St Michael's-Foilmore V Duagh 15:00, Ref: Brendan Twiss
Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 1), Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 16:00, Ref: Darcy O Connell
Division 6A
Venue: Knocknagoshel, (Round 1), Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Skellig Rangers Valentia 14:00, Ref: Denis Kennelly
Venue: Beaufort, (Round 1), Beaufort V Castlegregory GAA Club 16:00, Ref: Billy Lacey
Division 6B
Venue: Templenoe, (Round 1), Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Na Gaeil 16:00, Ref: Tom Moriarty
Division 8
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Laune Rangers V St Patrick's Blennerville 16:00, Ref: Thomas Harold
Handball's Munster 40x20 juvenile semi finals take place today in Ballydesmond, Cork.
Girls u12 singles Clodagh Quirke Glenbeigh will play Annie Grant from Clare.
Girls u13 singles Katelynn O'Connor Glenbeigh will play Ellie Frost from Clare.
Boys u12 singles Darragh O'Connor Glenbeigh will play Tadgh O'Connor Cork.
Boys u13 singles Aidan Sheehan Glenbeigh will play Daniel O'Driscoll Cork.