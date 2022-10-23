Advertisement
Provincial semi-final for Firies today

Oct 23, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Firies have a Provincial semi-final this afternoon.

They face Oola from Limerick in the Ladies Munster Junior Football Championship.

Firies have home advantage for the game at 2.30.

Firies manager Jeremiah O'Sullivan

