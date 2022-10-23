Provincial semi-final for Firies today

Firies have a Provincial semi-final this afternoon.
They face Oola from Limerick in the Ladies Munster Junior Football Championship.
Firies have home advantage for the game at 2.30.
Advertisement
Firies manager Jeremiah O'Sullivan
Firies have a Provincial semi-final this afternoon.
They face Oola from Limerick in the Ladies Munster Junior Football Championship.
Firies have home advantage for the game at 2.30.
Firies manager Jeremiah O'Sullivan
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus