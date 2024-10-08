Advertisement
Uncategorized

Moyvane Bingo every Thursday night at 8.00pm

Oct 8, 2024 11:42 By receptionradiokerry
Moyvane Bingo every Thursday night at 8.00pm
Share this article

Moyvane Bingo every Thursday night at 8.00pm in the Marian Hall, Moyvane. Prize money €3,000, plus Spin the Wheel and win up to €2,000. Buses from North Kerry & West Limerick to Moyvane every Thursday night.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

IBTS issue appeal for Kerry donations as most blood stock groups fall to under three days' supply
Fine Gael councillor says he believes party should run second candidate
Two Kerry care facilities receive €28,000 from AIB community fund
Abbeydorney Ladies PRO thrilled with Junior Final success
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus