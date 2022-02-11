Advertisement
Mane could be back for Sunday trip to Burnley

Feb 11, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Mane could be back for Sunday trip to Burnley
Liverpool could have Sadio Mane back for Sunday's Premier League trip to Burnley.

The forward has returned to training today after helping Senegal win a first ever Africa Cup of Nations title.

