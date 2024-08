Leona Maguire has secured automatic qualification for the European Solheim Cup team for next month's matches against the USA in Virginia.

She finished in a tie for 37th at the Women's Open, which was won at St Andrews by Lydia Ko.

The US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley claimed the BMW Championship in Colorado.

Rory McIlroy ended in a tie for 11th with Shane Lowry finishing in a tie for 13th.