Shane Lowry is best of the home players at the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club.

There's a four-way tie for the lead on 6-under-par.

Lowry carded an opening round of 68 to leave him 4-under while Rory McIlroy shot 69.

Mark Power is 2-under with Tom McKibben level-par and Padraigh Harrington's 1-over.