Littler Takes On World Number One In Historic Final

16 year old Luke Littler has continued his incredible run to make the World Darts Championship final in London.

He beat past champion Rob Cross by 6 sets to 2 last night.

Littler will now face the new world number one Luke Humphries, who whitewashed Scott Williams 6-nil.

The winner at the Alexandra Palace tonight will take home a cheque for half a million pounds, with two hundred thousand pounds on offer for the runner up.

If Littler wins he will become the youngest world champion in history…

Humphries, known as "Cool Hand Luke” is 28 years old and is the reigning World Grand Prix champion, Grand Slam of Darts champion and Players Championship Finals champion.

Humphries is in his first ever World Championship final after previously being knocked out in the Quarters.