Kilmoyley win Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship group

Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship Group C has been won by Kilmoyley.
They overturned a 6 points half time deficit to defeat St.Brendan's 0-17 to 1-13.
Andrew Morrissey reports
