Kilmoyley win Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship group

Jul 2, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kilmoyley win Garvey's Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship group
Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship Group C has been won by Kilmoyley.

They overturned a 6 points half time deficit to defeat St.Brendan's 0-17 to 1-13.

Andrew Morrissey reports

