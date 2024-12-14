Killarney to host Ireland's Folk Conference

Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland's Folk Conference, is moving to Killarney for this year's festival.

This is the third year of the folk conference, and its first year taking place in the county.

The five day festival will take place over five days and includes panel discussions, traditional Irish music sessions, Irish folklore and a gig trail.

The event brings together a diverse group of musicians, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts from around the globe for five days of immersive experiences, including live showcases, networking opportunities, and educational workshops. The conference offers a unique platform for emerging and established artists to perform and connect with influential talent buyers and industry leaders. Highlights include the Official Showcases, a vibrant Music Trail through Killarney, and panel discussions on critical trends in folk and traditional music.

“Due to the incredible response we received last year, we’ve chosen a larger venue for 2025. The Gleneagle Hotel/INEC will now host our event, offering an ideal setting in the heart of Killarney—a charming, walkable town surrounded by national parks and rich in Irish history,” says Charlene Sloan, co-founder of the conference.

“Attendees will have a packed agenda but will also have the chance to enjoy a bit of relaxation and explore the stunning local surroundings. This year, we've expanded with more stages, workshops, panels, and networking opportunities than ever before," says Brendan McCreanor, who co-founded the conference alongside Sloan.

"We're kicking off the week with a curated concert featuring some of the most celebrated artists in the folk, Americana, and roots scenes. Additionally, we're excited to introduce highly requested Ireland-centric workshops, including traditional music sessions, our Music Trail through the beautiful town of Killarney, as well as language and storytelling workshops. We will also feature Irish crafters and food vendors as part of our trade fair, offering attendees an authentic taste of local craftsmanship and cuisine

The showcase evenings will feature more than 100 artists from around the world, performing across four stages in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

The conference is set to take place from January 15th-19th 2025.