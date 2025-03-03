Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

Spring League Round 2 March 1st/2nd;

1st Johnny Doolan (24) 42 points

2nd John Bowler (18) 40 points - back 9

3rd Austin Rooney (15) 40 points.

Killarney

Competition Results

Annual Mary Geaney 3 Person Scramble

played on Sunday 2nd January 2025

at Killarney Mahony’s Point

Overall, Winners

Anne Duggan, Winnie Ryan, Eileen Sugrue, 44

2. Lisa Cullen, Eimear O’Sullivan, Patricia Quane, 44

3. Amy Arthur, Helen O’Donoghue, Mary Lyons, 45

4. Tracy Eakin, Margaret Curtin, Veronica O’Connor, 45

5. Isabelle Roberts, Patricia Lynch, Pauline Lyne, 45

6. Maire Murphy, Kate Anu Culloty, Gretta O’Regan, 46

7. Mary Geaney, Mary Chute, Mary Treacy, 48

8. Sinead Galvin, Julie Leonard, Claire Horgan, 49

9. Marie O’Brien, Cora O’Sullivan, Noreen O’Mahony, 49

Next Fixture will be 8th March 2025, 18 Holes 4 Ball Better Ball Stableford event on Killeen Course kindly Sponsored by Scarlett Boutique

Ross

On Thursday Feb 27th our Seniors held a 12 hole stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1st .. Dermot O Connor (13) 26 pts

2nd... John Ivory (10) 26 pts.

3rd.... Jim Delaney (15) 23pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions

Mens Singles Competition (5 Clubs Only) – Sunday 2nd March 2025 Cashen Course

1st Jerry Costello (31) 31pts (B9 23)

2nd Mike Broderick (10) 31pts (B9 19)

3rd Tim Sheehan (32) 31pts (B9 17)

4th Joe Stack (18) 29pts (B9 21)

Gross: Senan Carroll 26pts

Fixtures: Men’s Competition, Sunday 9nd March 2025 Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 25th February 2025 Old Course

1st Judy Carmody (35) 31pts.

2nd Elva Clancy (32) 29pts (Back 9 -11pts)

3rd Deirdre Keating (25) 29pts (Back 9-10pts)

4th Deirdre Sheehan (16) 27pts

Ladies Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy new Home – Saturday 1st March 2025 Cashen Course

1st LC Mags O'Sullivan (11), Geraldine Gallagher (23),

Lorraine Canty (12), Louise Griffin (13) 70 Pts

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (6) , Patricia Barrett (23

Elva Clancy (23) , Deirdre Sheehan (12) 68Pts

3rd J OConnell (7), Josephine Aherne (11),

Anne Marie Sexton (16) ,

Marion Kennedy Hogan (14) 67pts (B5:28)

Fixtures:

Ladies Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Saturday 8th March Cashen Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition 10th March 2025 Cashen Course

Senior Mens Competitions:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 27th February 2025 Old Course

1st.Kieran Brosnan NY(20) 37pts.

2nd.P.J.Houlihan(19) 36pts.

3rd. Miley Costello(19) 34pts.

Gross. Eamonn O’Connor 21pts.

4th.Michael P. Donegan (20) 33pts.

5th.Brendan Slattery (18) 34-3 31pts. B5-15.

6th.Rory Mehigan(20) 31pts. B5-14.

7th.Maurice O’Connell(24) 34-3 31pts. B5-13.

8th.Eoin O’Shaughnessy(18) 32-1 31pts. B5-11.

9th.Noel Morkan (25) 30pts. B5-15.

10th.Tommy Gleeson(26) 34-4 30pts. B5-8.

V.Finbarr Mawe (33) 28pts. B5-8.

S.V.Jerry McAuliffe(23) 27-2 25pts. B5-10.

S.S.V. Tim Sheehan(34) 29-4 25pts. B5-14.

Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 7th March 2024 Senior Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 28th February 2025 Old Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux (9) 20pts

2nd Nora Quaid (7) 19pts

3rd Mary Whelan (21) 18pts

Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 8th March 2025 Cashen Course