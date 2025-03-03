Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
Spring League Round 2 March 1st/2nd;
1st Johnny Doolan (24) 42 points
2nd John Bowler (18) 40 points - back 9
3rd Austin Rooney (15) 40 points.
Killarney
Competition Results
Annual Mary Geaney 3 Person Scramble
played on Sunday 2nd January 2025
at Killarney Mahony’s Point
Overall, Winners
Anne Duggan, Winnie Ryan, Eileen Sugrue, 44
2. Lisa Cullen, Eimear O’Sullivan, Patricia Quane, 44
3. Amy Arthur, Helen O’Donoghue, Mary Lyons, 45
4. Tracy Eakin, Margaret Curtin, Veronica O’Connor, 45
5. Isabelle Roberts, Patricia Lynch, Pauline Lyne, 45
6. Maire Murphy, Kate Anu Culloty, Gretta O’Regan, 46
7. Mary Geaney, Mary Chute, Mary Treacy, 48
8. Sinead Galvin, Julie Leonard, Claire Horgan, 49
9. Marie O’Brien, Cora O’Sullivan, Noreen O’Mahony, 49
Next Fixture will be 8th March 2025, 18 Holes 4 Ball Better Ball Stableford event on Killeen Course kindly Sponsored by Scarlett Boutique
Ross
On Thursday Feb 27th our Seniors held a 12 hole stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1st .. Dermot O Connor (13) 26 pts
2nd... John Ivory (10) 26 pts.
3rd.... Jim Delaney (15) 23pts
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions
Mens Singles Competition (5 Clubs Only) – Sunday 2nd March 2025 Cashen Course
1st Jerry Costello (31) 31pts (B9 23)
2nd Mike Broderick (10) 31pts (B9 19)
3rd Tim Sheehan (32) 31pts (B9 17)
4th Joe Stack (18) 29pts (B9 21)
Gross: Senan Carroll 26pts
Fixtures: Men’s Competition, Sunday 9nd March 2025 Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 25th February 2025 Old Course
1st Judy Carmody (35) 31pts.
2nd Elva Clancy (32) 29pts (Back 9 -11pts)
3rd Deirdre Keating (25) 29pts (Back 9-10pts)
4th Deirdre Sheehan (16) 27pts
Ladies Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy new Home – Saturday 1st March 2025 Cashen Course
1st LC Mags O'Sullivan (11), Geraldine Gallagher (23),
Lorraine Canty (12), Louise Griffin (13) 70 Pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (6) , Patricia Barrett (23
Elva Clancy (23) , Deirdre Sheehan (12) 68Pts
3rd J OConnell (7), Josephine Aherne (11),
Anne Marie Sexton (16) ,
Marion Kennedy Hogan (14) 67pts (B5:28)
Fixtures:
Ladies Team of 4 Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Saturday 8th March Cashen Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition 10th March 2025 Cashen Course
Senior Mens Competitions:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 27th February 2025 Old Course
1st.Kieran Brosnan NY(20) 37pts.
2nd.P.J.Houlihan(19) 36pts.
3rd. Miley Costello(19) 34pts.
Gross. Eamonn O’Connor 21pts.
4th.Michael P. Donegan (20) 33pts.
5th.Brendan Slattery (18) 34-3 31pts. B5-15.
6th.Rory Mehigan(20) 31pts. B5-14.
7th.Maurice O’Connell(24) 34-3 31pts. B5-13.
8th.Eoin O’Shaughnessy(18) 32-1 31pts. B5-11.
9th.Noel Morkan (25) 30pts. B5-15.
10th.Tommy Gleeson(26) 34-4 30pts. B5-8.
V.Finbarr Mawe (33) 28pts. B5-8.
S.V.Jerry McAuliffe(23) 27-2 25pts. B5-10.
S.S.V. Tim Sheehan(34) 29-4 25pts. B5-14.
Fixtures: Senior Mens competition - Thursday 7th March 2024 Senior Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 28th February 2025 Old Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (9) 20pts
2nd Nora Quaid (7) 19pts
3rd Mary Whelan (21) 18pts
Fixtures: Senior Ladies Competition - Friday 8th March 2025 Cashen Course