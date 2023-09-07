Advertisement
Uncategorized

Kennys Ireland Take On France In Paris

Sep 7, 2023 17:59 By brendan
Kennys Ireland Take On France In Paris
Share this article

Irish midfielder Jason Knight insists the team is still in with a chance of qualifying from Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny's side has earned three points from three matches.

Tonight they face leaders France who've won four out of four including a 1-nil win in Dublin.

Advertisement

Knight believes the Boys in Green can get something from the match

John Egan has been named in the Irish matchday squad despite carrying a knee and ankle knock from the weekend.

Kick off tonight in Paris is at 7.45.

Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Demarai Gray Sold To Saudi Arabia
Lowry Best Of The Irish At K Club
6 Irish Rowers Book Their Place In Olympics
Sexton Captains Ireland For World Cup Opener Against Romania
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus