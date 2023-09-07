Kennys Ireland Take On France In Paris

Irish midfielder Jason Knight insists the team is still in with a chance of qualifying from Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny's side has earned three points from three matches.

Tonight they face leaders France who've won four out of four including a 1-nil win in Dublin.

Knight believes the Boys in Green can get something from the match



John Egan has been named in the Irish matchday squad despite carrying a knee and ankle knock from the weekend.

Kick off tonight in Paris is at 7.45.