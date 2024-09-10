The HSE is observing World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday, 10 September, by emphasizing actions that can help start conversations, spread hope, and prevent suicide in Ireland.

The global theme for World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 is ‘Change the Narrative’ and #StartTheConversation. This theme aims to encourage individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to engage in open and honest discussions about suicide. These vital conversations can help break down barriers, raise awareness, and create cultures of understanding and support.

Free, online, suicide prevention programme ‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ is now available

Bernard Gloster, HSE CEO, says, “Preventing suicide is everyone’s business. On World Suicide Prevention Day, we are reminded that we all have a role to play in fostering more compassionate communities. The HSE is committed to promoting mental health and reducing suicide, as outlined in our National Service Plan and Connecting for Life, Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide. We are proud to collaborate across various sectors to create a supportive society where suicide is preventable, and everyone feels valued and understood.”

To mark this day, the HSE is encouraging people to enroll in ‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ – a free online suicide prevention training program that takes just 60 minutes. This program is designed for everyone, especially those supporting loved ones or involved in their local communities. It helps participants identify people at risk of suicide, confidently ask about suicide, ensure their safety, and connect them with helpful resources.

John Meehan, HSE Assistant National Director and Head of the National Office for Suicide Prevention, says, “We hope that on World Suicide Prevention Day, and every day, people build their confidence and knowledge to talk safely and sensitively about suicide. We encourage everyone to share ‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ with their friends, families, and communities. At any point in our lives, we may encounter someone in distress who needs a listening ear. It’s crucial that we feel prepared for such conversations, recognize the signs that someone is struggling, and confidently ask about suicide when necessary.”

‘Let’s Talk About Suicide’ is one of the many suicide prevention training programs offered by the HSE. Various programs are available across communities nationwide as part of the HSE’s efforts to implement Connecting for Life, Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide. For more information on these programs, visit www.nosp.ie/training.

Support is always available. Many services operate 24/7 and can be reached in various ways:

By phone: Samaritans at www.samaritans.ie or freephone 116 123

By text message: Text About It by texting HELLO to 50808 or visit www.textaboutit.ie

Online: MyMind at www.mymind.org

Face-to-face: Pieta at www.pieta.ie or freephone 1800 247 247

For information on bereavement services and support, visit www.hse.ie/grief. You can also call the HSE YourMentalHealth Information Line anytime, day or night, for information on mental health services and supports near you at freephone 1800 111 888 or visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie.