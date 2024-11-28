General Election 2024 | Kerry's 17 Candidates

Notice of Poll from Kerry Returning Officer
Brandon Begley
Irish Freedom Party
Michael Cahill
Fianna Fáil
Pa Daly
Sinn Féin
Mary Fitzgibbon
Independent
Norma Foley
Fianna Fáil
Linda Gordon Kelleher
Fianna Fáil
Danny Healy-Rae
Independent
Michael Healy-Rae
Independent
Michelle Keane
Independent
Mike Kennedy
Labour
Thomas McEllistrim
Independent Ireland
Cleo Murphy
Green Party
John O’Leary
Independent
Billy O’Shea
Fine Gael
Stephanie O’Shea
Sinn Féin
Catherina O’Sullivan
Aontú
Cian Prendiville
People Before Profit -Solidarity