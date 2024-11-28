Advertisement
Uncategorized

General Election 2024 | Kerry's 17 Candidates

Nov 28, 2024 17:40 By Admin
Notice of Poll from Kerry Returning Officer

Brandon Begley
Irish Freedom Party

Michael Cahill
Fianna Fáil

Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Pa Daly
Sinn Féin

Mary Fitzgibbon
Independent

Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Norma Foley
Fianna Fáil

Linda Gordon Kelleher
Fianna Fáil

Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©

Danny Healy-Rae
Independent

Photo: Kerry County Council

Michael Healy-Rae
Independent

Michelle Keane
Photo: Dominick Walsh

Michelle Keane
Independent

Mike Kennedy
Labour

Thomas McEllistrim
Independent Ireland

Cleo Murphy
Green Party

John O’Leary
Independent

Billy O’Shea
Fine Gael

Stephanie O’Shea
Sinn Féin

Catherina O’Sullivan
Aontú

Cian Prendiville
People Before Profit -Solidarity

