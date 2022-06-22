Full Time Sales Executive/Account Manager Vacancy

Vacancy for a Full Time Sales Executive/Account Manager

Ardfert Quarry Products is a leading supplier & manufacturer of limestone products in County Kerry. They are currently recruiting for a Full Time Sales Executive/Account Manager.

A competitive benefits package will be available to the successful candidate.

Apply with full CV to Ardfert Quarry Products, Sackville, Ardfert, Tralee, Co Kerry or via email to [email protected].

The closing date for applications is July 6th.

Some company details

The company was established with the opening of Ardfert Quarry in 1975 by Pat O’Carroll and it is still family owned. We employ about 50 people between our two quarries and we’re proud of the fact that many have been with us more than 25 years.

Bennettsbridge Limestone in Co. Kilkenny was bought as a going concern in 2002 and we invested heavily in it since then to make it the fine quarry it is today.

Our management structure is very flat – there are no hierarchies – so that decisions are made quickly and responses to customer needs are both immediate and flexible.

For many years we have recognised our responsibilities within the local community and to the environment in general. We always strive to be a good neighbour and our substantial investment in environmentally-friendly measures will ensure a lasting legacy for the benefit of the future generations.

