France were crowned the Six Nations champions after a 19 point win over Scotland last night.

They dethroned Ireland who had their hopes of three in a row shattered when losing to Les Bleus last weekend.

Simon Easterby's side ended their campaign in third place with a 5 point win over Italy in Rome.

England finished in second place after a massive 54 point win away at rivals Wales.

The Welsh won the dreaded wooden spoon and their losing run has been extended to 17 games.

