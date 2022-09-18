County Championship wins for East Kerry, Stacks and Templenoe

East Kerry have recorded back to back victories in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.
In Group 2 they overcame Spa 14 points to 9.
It’s also 2 of out 2 for Austin Stacks as they defeated West Kerry 2-13 to 1-8 in Group 3.
Group 4 saw Templenoe beat St Brendan’s 3-7 to 1-12 to go top.
Group 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
East Kerry 2 2 0 0 40 23 17 4
Dingle 1 1 0 0 22 9 13 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's 1 0 0 1 14 26 -12 0
Spa 2 0 0 2 18 36 -18 0
Group 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 2 2 0 0 33 22 11 4
Mid Kerry 1 1 0 0 17 13 4 2
Na Gaeil 1 0 0 1 11 14 -3 0
West Kerry 2 0 0 2 24 36 -12 0
Group 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Templenoe 2 1 1 0 30 29 1 3
Feale Rangers 1 1 0 0 15 13 2 2
South Kerry 1 0 1 0 14 14 0 1
St Brendan's Board 2 0 0 2 28 31 -3 0
There are 5 matches this afternoon in the Championship.
Group 1 sees Dr. Crokes host Shannon Rangers at 2.30 while Cordal is the venue for St.Kierans against Kenmare Shamrocks at the same time.
There’s a 3.30 start in Group 2 as Kerins O'Rahilly's welcome Dingle.
Group 3 at 1.30 has Na Gaeil home to Mid Kerry.
In Group 4 it’s Feale Rangers versus South Kerry from 2.30 in Listowel.