Council planning to erect permanent cover for Island of Geese performance area

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is planning to erect a permanent cover for the performance area within the Island of Geese.

The council plans to build a permanent structure which will cover the amphitheatre seating. It’s also proposing to erect a temporary stage canopy which will be located between the amphitheatre seating and the retained chimney; this will be stored off site when not in use.

The plans for this project can be viewed at Kerry County Council offices in Rathass and Princes Quay or online at www.kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions and observations must be made in writing before 4pm on February 4th .

They can be sent to: Administrative Officer, Kerry County Council, Roads, Transportation and Marine Department, Room 115, Áras an Chontae, Rathass, Tralee.

Submissions can also be emailed to [email protected].

