Blend Of Youth And Experience Key For Legion

Killarney Legion will be focusing on Sunday as they take on Killarney rivals Dr Crokes in the O’Donoghue Cup final in Fitzgerald stadium.

The last time the 2 sides met in the final was in 2019 where Legion were 6 point winners. Crokes have won the O’Donoghue Cup for the past 2 seasons, beating Spa on each occasion.

Legion Chairman David Randles says a blend of youth and experience has been key for Legion this year.

The East Kerry Senior Football Championship final sponsored By Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family throws in at 2.00 in Fitzgerald Stadium and we’ll have live commentary

At the same time, Milltown is the venue for the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship final Sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin

Keel take on Laune Rangers for the Mid Kerry crown. We’ll also have live commentary from that match on Radio Kerry Sunday sports.