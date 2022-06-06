Welcome to Radio Kerry Radio Bingo
This Friday's Jackpot is for €11,400
When you play you’ll be supporting our charity partners Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Kerry Hospice, Kerry Cancer Support Group and Recovery Haven Kerry!
Bingo Books are €5 each and are available in local shops now. The first live call daily is on Kerry’s Full Breakfast at 7.50am! Hear the numbers again at 11.10am, 1.45pm, 3.30pm & 4.50pm.
If you have a claim please call 066 7191204 and leave your name, contact number and the panel numbers at the top of the page you are playing on. You will receive a call back to verify your claim. Winners will be announced after 11am daily.
Here's a list of the shops that are stocking Radio Bingo Books
|Town
|Shop Name
|Abbeydorney
|David Powers Gala & Butcher Store
|Abbeydorney
|Dillanes Londis
|Ardfert
|Horgans Centra
|Ballybunion
|Buckleys Londis
|Ballyduff
|Ross's Centra
|Ballyduff
|Sheehys Londis
|Ballyheigue
|Moriartys Centra
|Ballyheigue
|Hartnetts Costcutter
|Ballylongford
|Heaphys Centra
|Ballymacelligott
|Half Way Shop
|Beaufort
|O Sullivans Londis
|Brosna
|Brosna PO
|Cahersiveen
|Quirkes Newsagent
|Cahersiveen
|Walsh's Super Valu
|Cahersiveen
|Devlins Centra
|Castlegregory
|Lynch's Spar
|Castleisland
|Whytes Centra
|Castleisland
|Ann Macs/ Circle K
|Castleisland
|Garveys Super Valu
|Castleisland
|Martin Right Buy
|Castlemaine
|Benson's Quickpick
|Castlemaine
|Helenas XL
|Castlemaine
|Cronin's Topaz Service Station
|Causeway
|Causeway Post Office
|Dingle
|Sheehy's Spar
|Dingle
|Garveys Super Valu
|Firies
|Bridie Right Buy
|Glenbeigh
|Sheehans Centra
|Kenmare
|Murphys Super Valu
|Kenmare
|Whytes Centra
|Kilgarvan
|Healy Raes
|Killarney
|Foleys Spar
|Killarney
|Centra - The Rock
|Killarney
|Centra - The Reeks
|Killarney
|Carson's Daybreak
|Killarney
|Hegarty's Spar
|Killarney
|Kilcummin PO
|Killarney
|O'Connors Newsagent
|Killarney
|Healys Foodstore
|Killarney
|Sheehans Centra
|Killarney
|Eagers
|Killorglin
|Hannah Mary's XL
|Killorglin
|Keane's Super Valu
|Killorglin
|O Sullivans Londis
|Killorglin
|Foleys Spar
|Killorglin
|Jones Eurospar
|Listowel
|Amber Filling Station
|Listowel
|Fitzgeralds Service Station
|Listowel
|Garveys Super Valu
|Lixnaw
|Stacks Londis Grocery
|Lixnaw
|Foleys Gala
|Miltown
|Kelly's Londis
|Miltown
|Foleys Spar Miltown
|Moyvane
|Hollys Gala
|Rathass
|O Connors Spar
|Rathmore
|Mc Carthys
|Rathmore
|Donagh Hickey Centra
|Sneem
|Christians Foodstore
|Tarbert
|Brosnan's Daybreak
|Tarbert
|Dunnes Gala
|Tralee
|Byrnes Spar Oakpark
|Tralee
|Barrys Foodstore
|Tralee
|Daybreak Castle Street
|Tralee
|Husseys Princes Street
|Tralee
|Byrnes Spar Caherslee
|Tralee
|Foleys Spar
|Tralee
|Garveys Super Valu
|Tralee
|Oaklands Daybreak
|Tralee
|O Sheas GALA & Texaco Service Station
|Tralee
|Corrib Oil
|Tralee
|O Connor's Spar, Rathass
|Waterville
|Fogartys Centra Waterville
|Waterville
|Currans Mace Waterville
|Waterville
|Daly's Gala
Terms and Conditions
1. Radio Bingo books are identified by the week number in which the Radio Bingo game is played.
The week number runs from week 1 to week 52. The relevant week number for each particular week
in which the Radio Bingo game is played is announced on Radio Kerry.
The onus is on the player to check that they have purchased the correct Radio Bingo book containing
the week number which has been announced on Radio Kerry.
The promoter or the radio station has no responsibility to anyone purchasing an incorrect Radio Bingo
book or to anyone who has been sold an incorrect Radio Bingo book.
2. The daily prize in this Radio Bingo game, played on Radio Kerry is €400.
In the event of there being more than one claim on any one day, the daily prize of €400 will be
divided equally between all claimants.
3. The weekly jackpot day is Friday and the prize in this Radio Bingo game starts at
€3,000 and increases by €400 each week for as many weeks as is decided by the promoter.
4. To make a prize claim, please telephone the Radio Bingo claim line on 066 7191204 before 5pm on the
day on which the numbers are announced leaving your name and contact details. Claims after 5pm
will not be accepted. Winning claims are paid by cheque only, please have your full name, phone and
postal address details ready when phoning to make a claim.
5. Winners are also required to send books with a prize claim by registered post to Radio Kerry, Maine Street,
Tralee, Co Kerry V92 AP2W. All claims must be made on a Radio Bingo book which is complete and
totally intact.
6. In accordance with the rules, all prize claims must satisfy the promoters authentication and validation tests.
Radio Bingo books which are found to be defaced, or in any way interfered with, are void.
7. Radio Kerry employees, their distribution agents , nor their family members, are eligible to participate
in Radio Bingo.
8. The promoter reserves the right to use winner’s names for publicity purposes.
9. Players are bound by these terms and conditions of Radio Bingo.
10. Radio Bingo is run for the benefit of our 4 nominated charities Kerry Cancer Support ,
Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Recovery Haven and Kerry Hospice Foundation
Our Charity Partners
Charity No: CHY19048
Kerry Cancer Support Group Healthlink Transport provides free transport and associated services to people in Kerry, West Cork and West Limerick to cancer related appointments. They travel to 8 hospitals in the region.
Charity No: CHY 20205676
Comfort for Chemo Kerry aim to build and equip a standalone chemotherapy unit within the grounds of University Hospital Kerry so as to ensure that the people of Kerry can access chemotherapy services within their own county.
Charity No. CHY 18974
Recovery Haven Kerry is a cancer support charity which aims to address the emotional and psychological needs of cancer patients, their families and carers through phone support, counselling, complementary therapies, courses, classes & group activities. All our services are offered free of charge to our clients.
Charity No: CHY11657
Kerry Hospice foundation provides funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry. While the service is expert and professional, all the fundraising is voluntary and all money raised by KHF is spent in the county.