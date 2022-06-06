Advertisement
Uncategorized

Bingo

Jun 6, 2022 12:06 By receptionradiokerry
Bingo Bingo
Share this article

 

 

           Welcome to Radio Kerry Radio Bingo

Advertisement

                This  Friday's Jackpot is for  €11,400

                       

 

Advertisement

 

When you play you’ll be supporting our charity partners Comfort for Chemo KerryKerry HospiceKerry Cancer Support Group and Recovery Haven Kerry!

Bingo Books are €5 each and are available in local shops now. The first live call daily is on Kerry’s Full Breakfast at 7.50am!  Hear the numbers again at 11.10am, 1.45pm, 3.30pm & 4.50pm.

Advertisement

If you have a claim please call 066 7191204 and leave your name, contact number and the panel numbers at the top of the page you are playing on.  You will receive a call back to verify your claim.  Winners will be announced after 11am daily.

Here's a list of the shops that are stocking Radio Bingo Books

Town Shop Name
Abbeydorney David Powers Gala & Butcher Store
Abbeydorney Dillanes Londis
Ardfert Horgans Centra
Ballybunion Buckleys Londis
Ballyduff Ross's Centra
Ballyduff Sheehys Londis
Ballyheigue Moriartys Centra
Ballyheigue Hartnetts Costcutter
Ballylongford Heaphys Centra
Ballymacelligott Half Way Shop
Beaufort O Sullivans Londis
Brosna Brosna PO
Cahersiveen Quirkes Newsagent
Cahersiveen Walsh's Super Valu
Cahersiveen Devlins Centra
Castlegregory Lynch's Spar
Castleisland Whytes Centra
Castleisland Ann Macs/ Circle K
Castleisland Garveys Super Valu
Castleisland Martin Right Buy
Castlemaine Benson's Quickpick
Castlemaine Helenas XL
Castlemaine Cronin's Topaz Service Station
Causeway Causeway Post Office
Dingle Sheehy's Spar
Dingle Garveys Super Valu
Firies Bridie Right Buy
Glenbeigh Sheehans Centra
Kenmare Murphys Super Valu
Kenmare Whytes Centra
Kilgarvan Healy Raes
Killarney Foleys Spar
Killarney Centra - The Rock
Killarney Centra - The Reeks
Killarney Carson's Daybreak
Killarney Hegarty's Spar
Killarney Kilcummin PO
Killarney O'Connors Newsagent
Killarney Healys Foodstore
Killarney Sheehans Centra
Killarney Eagers
Killorglin Hannah Mary's XL
Killorglin Keane's Super Valu
Killorglin O Sullivans Londis
Killorglin Foleys Spar
Killorglin Jones Eurospar
Listowel Amber Filling Station
Listowel Fitzgeralds Service Station
Listowel Garveys Super Valu
Lixnaw Stacks Londis Grocery
Lixnaw Foleys Gala
Miltown Kelly's Londis
Miltown Foleys Spar Miltown
Moyvane Hollys Gala
Rathass O Connors Spar
Rathmore Mc Carthys
Rathmore Donagh Hickey Centra
Sneem Christians Foodstore
Tarbert Brosnan's Daybreak
Tarbert Dunnes Gala
Tralee Byrnes Spar Oakpark
Tralee Barrys Foodstore
Tralee Daybreak Castle Street
Tralee Husseys Princes Street
Tralee Byrnes Spar Caherslee
Tralee Foleys Spar
Tralee Garveys Super Valu
Tralee Oaklands Daybreak
Tralee O Sheas GALA & Texaco Service Station
Tralee Corrib Oil
Tralee O Connor's Spar, Rathass
Waterville Fogartys Centra Waterville
Waterville Currans Mace Waterville
Waterville Daly's Gala
Advertisement

 

Terms and Conditions
1. Radio Bingo books are identified by the week number in which the Radio Bingo game is played.
The week number runs from week 1 to week 52. The relevant week number for each particular week
in which the Radio Bingo game is played is announced on Radio Kerry.
The onus is on the player to check that they have purchased the correct Radio Bingo book containing
the week number which has been announced on Radio Kerry.
The promoter or the radio station has no responsibility to anyone purchasing an incorrect Radio Bingo
book or to anyone who has been sold an incorrect Radio Bingo book.
2. The daily prize in this Radio Bingo game, played on Radio Kerry is €400.
In the event of there being more than one claim on any one day, the daily prize of €400 will be
divided equally between all claimants.
3. The weekly jackpot day is Friday and the prize in this Radio Bingo game starts at
€3,000 and increases by €400 each week for as many weeks as is decided by the promoter.
4. To make a prize claim, please telephone the Radio Bingo claim line on 066 7191204 before 5pm on the
day on which the numbers are announced leaving your name and contact details. Claims after 5pm
will not be accepted. Winning claims are paid by cheque only, please have your full name, phone and
postal address details ready when phoning to make a claim.
5. Winners are also required to send books with a prize claim by registered post to Radio Kerry, Maine Street,
Tralee, Co Kerry V92 AP2W. All claims must be made on a Radio Bingo book which is complete and
totally intact.
6. In accordance with the rules, all prize claims must satisfy the promoters authentication and validation tests.
Radio Bingo books which are found to be defaced, or in any way interfered with, are void.
7. Radio Kerry employees, their distribution agents , nor their family members, are eligible to participate
in Radio Bingo.
8. The promoter reserves the right to use winner’s names for publicity purposes.
9. Players are bound by these terms and conditions of Radio Bingo.
10. Radio Bingo is run for the benefit of our 4 nominated charities Kerry Cancer Support ,
Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Recovery Haven and Kerry Hospice Foundation

 

Advertisement

Our Charity Partners

Kerry Cancer Support Group

Charity No:         CHY19048

Kerry Cancer Support Group Healthlink Transport provides free transport and associated services to people in Kerry, West Cork and West Limerick to cancer related appointments. They travel to 8 hospitals in the region.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry

Charity No:        CHY 20205676

Comfort for Chemo Kerry aim to build and equip a standalone chemotherapy unit within the grounds of University Hospital Kerry so as to ensure that the people of Kerry can access chemotherapy services within their own county.

Recovery Haven Kerry

Charity No.         CHY 18974

Recovery Haven Kerry is a cancer support charity which aims to address the emotional and psychological needs of cancer patients, their families and carers through phone support, counselling, complementary therapies, courses, classes & group activities. All our services are offered free of charge to our clients.

Kerry Hospice Foundation

Charity No:         CHY11657

Kerry Hospice foundation provides funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry. While the service is expert and professional, all the fundraising is voluntary and all money raised by KHF is spent in the county.

 

 

Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus