This Friday's Jackpot is for €11,400

When you play you’ll be supporting our charity partners Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Kerry Hospice, Kerry Cancer Support Group and Recovery Haven Kerry!

Bingo Books are €5 each and are available in local shops now. The first live call daily is on Kerry’s Full Breakfast at 7.50am! Hear the numbers again at 11.10am, 1.45pm, 3.30pm & 4.50pm.

If you have a claim please call 066 7191204 and leave your name, contact number and the panel numbers at the top of the page you are playing on. You will receive a call back to verify your claim. Winners will be announced after 11am daily.

Here's a list of the shops that are stocking Radio Bingo Books

Town Shop Name Abbeydorney David Powers Gala & Butcher Store Abbeydorney Dillanes Londis Ardfert Horgans Centra Ballybunion Buckleys Londis Ballyduff Ross's Centra Ballyduff Sheehys Londis Ballyheigue Moriartys Centra Ballyheigue Hartnetts Costcutter Ballylongford Heaphys Centra Ballymacelligott Half Way Shop Beaufort O Sullivans Londis Brosna Brosna PO Cahersiveen Quirkes Newsagent Cahersiveen Walsh's Super Valu Cahersiveen Devlins Centra Castlegregory Lynch's Spar Castleisland Whytes Centra Castleisland Ann Macs/ Circle K Castleisland Garveys Super Valu Castleisland Martin Right Buy Castlemaine Benson's Quickpick Castlemaine Helenas XL Castlemaine Cronin's Topaz Service Station Causeway Causeway Post Office Dingle Sheehy's Spar Dingle Garveys Super Valu Firies Bridie Right Buy Glenbeigh Sheehans Centra Kenmare Murphys Super Valu Kenmare Whytes Centra Kilgarvan Healy Raes Killarney Foleys Spar Killarney Centra - The Rock Killarney Centra - The Reeks Killarney Carson's Daybreak Killarney Hegarty's Spar Killarney Kilcummin PO Killarney O'Connors Newsagent Killarney Healys Foodstore Killarney Sheehans Centra Killarney Eagers Killorglin Hannah Mary's XL Killorglin Keane's Super Valu Killorglin O Sullivans Londis Killorglin Foleys Spar Killorglin Jones Eurospar Listowel Amber Filling Station Listowel Fitzgeralds Service Station Listowel Garveys Super Valu Lixnaw Stacks Londis Grocery Lixnaw Foleys Gala Miltown Kelly's Londis Miltown Foleys Spar Miltown Moyvane Hollys Gala Rathass O Connors Spar Rathmore Mc Carthys Rathmore Donagh Hickey Centra Sneem Christians Foodstore Tarbert Brosnan's Daybreak Tarbert Dunnes Gala Tralee Byrnes Spar Oakpark Tralee Barrys Foodstore Tralee Daybreak Castle Street Tralee Husseys Princes Street Tralee Byrnes Spar Caherslee Tralee Foleys Spar Tralee Garveys Super Valu Tralee Oaklands Daybreak Tralee O Sheas GALA & Texaco Service Station Tralee Corrib Oil Tralee O Connor's Spar, Rathass Waterville Fogartys Centra Waterville Waterville Currans Mace Waterville Waterville Daly's Gala

Terms and Conditions

1. Radio Bingo books are identified by the week number in which the Radio Bingo game is played.

The week number runs from week 1 to week 52. The relevant week number for each particular week

in which the Radio Bingo game is played is announced on Radio Kerry.

The onus is on the player to check that they have purchased the correct Radio Bingo book containing

the week number which has been announced on Radio Kerry.

The promoter or the radio station has no responsibility to anyone purchasing an incorrect Radio Bingo

book or to anyone who has been sold an incorrect Radio Bingo book.

2. The daily prize in this Radio Bingo game, played on Radio Kerry is €400.

In the event of there being more than one claim on any one day, the daily prize of €400 will be

divided equally between all claimants.

3. The weekly jackpot day is Friday and the prize in this Radio Bingo game starts at

€3,000 and increases by €400 each week for as many weeks as is decided by the promoter.

4. To make a prize claim, please telephone the Radio Bingo claim line on 066 7191204 before 5pm on the

day on which the numbers are announced leaving your name and contact details. Claims after 5pm

will not be accepted. Winning claims are paid by cheque only, please have your full name, phone and

postal address details ready when phoning to make a claim.

5. Winners are also required to send books with a prize claim by registered post to Radio Kerry, Maine Street,

Tralee, Co Kerry V92 AP2W. All claims must be made on a Radio Bingo book which is complete and

totally intact.

6. In accordance with the rules, all prize claims must satisfy the promoters authentication and validation tests.

Radio Bingo books which are found to be defaced, or in any way interfered with, are void.

7. Radio Kerry employees, their distribution agents , nor their family members, are eligible to participate

in Radio Bingo.

8. The promoter reserves the right to use winner’s names for publicity purposes.

9. Players are bound by these terms and conditions of Radio Bingo.

10. Radio Bingo is run for the benefit of our 4 nominated charities Kerry Cancer Support ,

Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Recovery Haven and Kerry Hospice Foundation

Our Charity Partners

Kerry Cancer Support Group

Charity No: CHY19048

Kerry Cancer Support Group Healthlink Transport provides free transport and associated services to people in Kerry, West Cork and West Limerick to cancer related appointments. They travel to 8 hospitals in the region.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry

Charity No: CHY 20205676

Comfort for Chemo Kerry aim to build and equip a standalone chemotherapy unit within the grounds of University Hospital Kerry so as to ensure that the people of Kerry can access chemotherapy services within their own county.

Recovery Haven Kerry

Charity No. CHY 18974

Recovery Haven Kerry is a cancer support charity which aims to address the emotional and psychological needs of cancer patients, their families and carers through phone support, counselling, complementary therapies, courses, classes & group activities. All our services are offered free of charge to our clients.

Kerry Hospice Foundation

Charity No: CHY11657

Kerry Hospice foundation provides funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry. While the service is expert and professional, all the fundraising is voluntary and all money raised by KHF is spent in the county.