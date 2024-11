Basketball Results and Fixtures

Ireland are away to Latvia in their Women's EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier this evening - tip off is at 5.40.

Local results from last night

Senior Women's Division 1:

St Brendans 39 - 80 St Marys ;

Senior Women's Division 2:

Glenbeigh Falcons 42 - 50 Cobras ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:

Ballymac Bobcats 49 - 39 Vixens ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:

Ballymac Bobcats 42 - 29 Rathmore Ravens ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2 Group A:

St Pauls Black 38 - 49 Killarney Cougars T1 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group C:

KCYMS T2 31 - 42 Killarney Cougars Red ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:

St Bridgets 34 - 27 St Pauls T1 ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:

Tralee Magic T1 22 - 46 St Josephs ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2:

KCYMS 32 - 28 Gneeveguilla ;

=======================================

Thursday 07th November 2024

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:

St Brendans T2 v Killarney Cougars T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2 Group B:

Ballymac Bobcats v St Brendans T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Gael Colaiste Chairrai, 19:40, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Group B:

St Brendans v St Michaels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 17:30, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 2:

St Brendans v St Marys, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 18:30, ;