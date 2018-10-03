The UK’s leading nutritionist for fertility and woman’s health issues is coming to Tralee on Sunday for the Horan’s wellness day. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
€332,000 funding for mobility and cancer care transport in Kerry
Over €330,000 has been allocated to mobility and cancer care transport in Kerry.The funding will go to groups and organisations for the transport of...
Authorities investigating South Kerry drownings examining weather conditions
Authorities investigating the deaths of three men who died in a drowning accident near Cahersiveen are examining several factors including weather conditions.The Marine...
Kerryman to share half-a-million-euro Euromillions win with family
A Kerryman is to share his half-a-million-euro Euromillions win with his family.The lucky man, who wishes to remain private, won last Friday night’s Euromillions...
The UK’s leading nutritionist for fertility is coming to Kerry
The UK’s leading nutritionist for fertility and woman’s health issues is coming to Tralee on Sunday for the Horan’s wellness day. Deirdre spoke to...
Funerals for non-believers
Funeral services are now available for non-believers in Kerry. Frank Houlihan from Tralee is training celebrants so they can officiate at funerals.
Are employers slow to give work to people with disabilities?
Tralee woman Sarah McLoughlin is a highly qualified nutritionist but she says she finds it difficult to get work because of her poor vision....