An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a review carried out on behalf by the Irish Greyhound Board found 16,000 greyhounds are born here annually with up to 6,000 being killed as they don’t make the grade for racing.Danny Holmes is a member of the Veterinary Ireland Companion Animal Society (VICAS) and the Federation of European Companion Animals Veterinary Association (FECAVA).
High temperature warning kicks in for Kerry
A yellow weather warning has just come into effect for Kerry and other parts of the west and south.Temperatures are expected to hit as...
Closure of Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry
The closure of the Cork Mail Centre will have no implications for Kerry.An Post says the closure is due to a drop in postal...
Tralee vet says Irish greyhound industry has serious questions to answer
A Tralee-based vet says serious questions need to be answered by those involved in the Irish greyhound industry.An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a...
Ugly Truths Confront Greyhound Industry – June 27th, 2019
The Kilflynn Fairy Festival – June 25th, 2019
The Kilflynn Fairy Festival is taking place this weekend. ’Queen of the fairies’ Edel Lawlor joined us to tell us all about it.
The Beauty Spot | June – June 25th, 2019
Mary O’Donnell is back and this month she talks about sensitive skin in the sun and she introduces us to the Skin Nerd.