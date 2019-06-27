Ugly Truths Confront Greyhound Industry – June 27th, 2019

By
Admin
-

An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a review carried out on behalf by the Irish Greyhound Board found 16,000 greyhounds are born here annually with up to 6,000 being killed as they don’t make the grade for racing.Danny Holmes is a member of the Veterinary Ireland Companion Animal Society (VICAS) and the Federation of European Companion Animals Veterinary Association (FECAVA).

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR