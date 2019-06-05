An estimated 350,000 cars on the roads are driving around with illegally low tyre tred depth. We spoke to Eddie Cunningham, motoring journalist with the Irish Independent
Tributes paid to cyclist killed in Mid Kerry crash
Tributes are being paid to a man who lost his life in a road crash on Sunday.45-year-old Mariusz Kryszak died after his bike was...
Newly elected Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae excused from attending court hearing on Friday
Newly elected Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has been excused from attending a court hearing on Friday.Jackie Healy-Rae, a councillor in the Castleisland Electoral...
Minister denies mental health is the Cinderella of the health service
A new policy framework for mental health services will be published in the coming weeks. That's according to the Minister of State with responsibility for...
Tyre Tread Depth – June 5th, 2019
An estimated 350,000 cars on the roads are driving around with illegally low tyre tred depth. We spoke to Eddie Cunningham, motoring journalist with...
Women are needed to sustain the construction sector – June 5th, 2019
Darren Scully, organiser of the Construction & Machinery Show, speaks to us about how women are needed to drive diggers and dump truck in...
Medical Matters | Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder – June 5th, 2019
Dr Eamon Shanahan & Dr Navroop Johnson, consultant psychiatrist with the HSE, talk to us about Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder.