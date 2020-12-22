Trying to Get Home for Christmas – December 22nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

Orla McAuliffe of McAuliffe Trucking in Castleisland explains how the company is trying to get one of their drivers home from Germany. Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald is trying to help people who were in Britain for a short visit but found themselves stuck there when the travel ban came into effect.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR