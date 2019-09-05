Celebrity beauty expert Triona O’Connor, who failed to lose weight on Operation Transformation, is back on the dieting campaign again and this time she is with Unislim. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
Gardai launch new measures to stop underage drinking at Listowel Races
Gardai have launched a range of new measures aimed at cracking down on under-age drinking at Listowel Races next week. The Friday meet of the...
Woman hospitalised after becoming ill while swimming in Killarney
A woman has been taken to hospital after becoming ill while swimming in a leisure centre in the county.The 44-year-old became unwell while swimming...
HIQA highlights inadequate fire safety systems in Kerry residential care facility
HIQA has highlighted inadequate fire safety systems in a Kerry residential care facility.The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted an unannounced inspection in Area...
Brexit Rise in Anti-Irish Sentiment – September 5th, 2019
Castleisland's Liz Shanahan works in the UK. She was the 2017 Person of the Year chosen by the Kerry Association in London and former...
Toddler Son Refused Use of Toilet – September 5th, 2019
Helen told Jerry about the experience she and her young child had when he needed to use the bathroom urgently.
Triona O’Connor – September 5th, 2019
Celebrity beauty expert Triona O’Connor, who failed to lose weight on Operation Transformation, is back on the dieting campaign again and this time she...