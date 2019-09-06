Treating all our Children Equally? – September 5th, 2019

A report has found that children with special needs are being placed on reduced timetables by schools meaning they are getting less education than other pupils. The report, “Education, Behaviour and Exclusion: The Experience and Impact of Short School Days on Children with Disabilities and Their Families in the Republic of Ireland,” was published today. One of the authors, Dr Harry Browne of Dublin Technological University spoke to Jerry.

