A report has found that children with special needs are being placed on reduced timetables by schools meaning they are getting less education than other pupils. The report, “Education, Behaviour and Exclusion: The Experience and Impact of Short School Days on Children with Disabilities and Their Families in the Republic of Ireland,” was published today. One of the authors, Dr Harry Browne of Dublin Technological University spoke to Jerry.
Funeral this morning of Abbeydorney man who died in farm accident
The funeral takes place this morning of the Abbeydorney man who died in a farm accident earlier this week. Barney Dowling, who was 72, was...
Killorglin man charged with manslaughter remanded on continuing bail
A Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been remanded on continuing bail. Stephen O'Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on Monday, February 11th,...
Woman dies after taking ill while swimming in Killarney hotel pool
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 40s, that occurred at a hotel in Killarney yesterday. After becoming unwell while swimming...
Treating all our Children Equally? – September 5th, 2019
A report has found that children with special needs are being placed on reduced timetables by schools meaning they are getting less education than...
Brexit Rise in Anti-Irish Sentiment – September 5th, 2019
Castleisland's Liz Shanahan works in the UK. She was the 2017 Person of the Year chosen by the Kerry Association in London and former...
Toddler Son Refused Use of Toilet – September 5th, 2019
Helen told Jerry about the experience she and her young child had when he needed to use the bathroom urgently.