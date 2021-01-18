Treated As a Slave – January 18th, 2021

James Sugrue, who lives in Ballybunion, tells Jerry of what happened to him when he and his brothers were sent to the County Home in Killarney in 1959. James and his brother, Michael were boarded out – under this system, families were paid for taking in children who were in institutions. But instead of love and care, James and Michael were abused and exploited.

