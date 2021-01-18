James Sugrue, who lives in Ballybunion, tells Jerry of what happened to him when he and his brothers were sent to the County Home in Killarney in 1959. James and his brother, Michael were boarded out – under this system, families were paid for taking in children who were in institutions. But instead of love and care, James and Michael were abused and exploited.
8 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening with 29 new cases in Kerry
The Department of Health has reported 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 2,121...
Cathaoirleach apologises to anyone who suffered in mother and baby homes
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has apologised to anyone who suffered in mother and baby Homes.Cllr Patrick O'Connor Scarteen made the comments at...
Gardaí in Kerry urge people not to share lifts to work
Gardaí in Kerry are urging people not to share lifts to work.Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says Gardaí have come across incidents of people from three...
Navigating the CAO and Preparing for 3rd Level – January 18th, 2021
Munster Technological University has organised a free parents’/guardians’ information evening tomorrow with education expert and author of ‘Cracking the College Code’, Catherine O’Connor. The...
Vaccine Roll-Out Prioritisation and Information – January 18th, 2021
Brigid O’Connor from Camp was contacted by a number of elderly people who are upset about what they perceive is the lack of...
Treated As a Slave – January 18th, 2021
