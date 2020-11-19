Treat Retail Staff with Respect – November 19th, 2020

The Convenience Stores and Newsagents’ Association (CSNA) has released its annual national security report which makes for grim ready. Aggressive, violent and threatening behaviour, verbal abuse, shoplifting, and the cost of crime are covered in the report. The association’s CEO Vincent Jennings speaks to Jerry.

