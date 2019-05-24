How We Treat People in Direct Provision – May 24th, 2019

CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to leave direct provision centres and forced to present as homeless.

Retired High Court judge Bryan McMahon also told the Oireachtas this week that people who are seeking asylum and who live in direct provision centres have much to offer this country. Even though they now have the right to work, many asylum seekers aren’t able to access the jobs market. Brian Killoran spoke to Jerry.