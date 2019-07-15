Children taking part in the Goalmine camp at IT Tralee had a task of coming up with a project that could be adapted in the real world to a development aimed at increasing visitor numbers to Tralee. The Nokkia Blokkias are Aaron McGowan, Aaron Dillon, Sean Thibeaud, Sean Barry and Timmy McElligott.
Cuts to housing adaptations grants for Kerry described as outrageous
Cuts to funding for housing adaptations for people with a disability or illness in Kerry have been described as outrageous.This year’s Disabled Person Grant...
Appeal for mourners for London funeral of Ballylongford man with no living relatives
An appeal has been made to Kerry people living in London, to turn out tomorrow at the funeral of a Ballylongford man, who died...
Groups opposing renewable energy projects protest outside council buildings
Up to 50 people protested outside County Buildings in Tralee today in opposition to plans for renewable energy projects in Kerry.The Sliabh Luachra Wind...
Tralee Town Park: The Sheldon Cooper Connection – July 15th, 2019
We Believe our Dog’s Trying to Make her Way Home – July 15th, 2019
Tom O’Donnell got in touch to make this appeal for the public’s help.
Kerry’s Triumph over Mayo – July 15th, 2019
Wicklow manager John Evans of Laune Rangers fame assesses the team’s clear win over Mayo.