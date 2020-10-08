Radio Kerry journalist Eamonn Hickson explains what a ‘ten minute town’ means and the findings of a report that says Tralee has the potential to become one.
One death and 506 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of one additional death due to COVID-19.There's now been 1,817 deaths related to the disease in...
Kerry pensioner has substantial sum of money taken in online shopping scam
A Kerry pensioner has been scammed out of a substantial sum of money, by criminals purporting to be from online trading company Amazon.Gardaí in...
Events being held in Kerry to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week
University Hospital Kerry is organising a number of events to mark 'Baby Loss Awareness Week', which begins today.The week is organised annually to acknowledge...
Champagne Football: John Delaney and his Kerry Connections – October 8th, 2020
Paul Rowan and Mark Tighe are the authors of 'Champagne Football' which examines the rise and fall of the former CEO of the FAI,...
Tralee the Ten Minute Town? – October 8th, 2020
Radio Kerry journalist Eamonn Hickson explains what a 'ten minute town' means and the findings of a report that says Tralee has the potential...
Alternative Budget Proposal – October 8th, 2020
Labour Party Seanad Whip and Spokesperson on Employment Affairs, Media, Culture and the Gaeltacht, Senator Marie Sherlock sets out her party's alternative budget and...