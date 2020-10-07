IT Tralee Secures Almost €9m in Funding – October 7th, 2020





Head of STEM at IT Tralee, Professor Joseph Walsh spoke to Jerry about the €8.9 million that is being given to IT Tralee for a project entitled Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland which is in collaboration with Cork Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick.

