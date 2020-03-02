Tralee town centre businesses are under extreme pressure, according to Cllr Mikey Sheehy, who raised the issue at today’s Tralee Area meeting. He wants the council to measure footfall and aid new businesses.
Engagement ring and €5,000 in cash stolen as homes in Firies are ransacked
Gardaí are appealing for information about a number of incidents around the county in the last three weeks. These include the theft of €5,000 from...
Over 25% increase in number of patients on trolleys in UHK this February
449 patients waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry throughout February.That's more than a 25% increase when compared to the same month in 2019,...
Moll’s Gap closed to traffic until March 18th
The N71 Moll's Gap is closed today until March 18th to allow for essential repair works.Kerry County Council is asking motorists to use the...
‘Big Maggie’ – March 2nd, 2020
Students from CBS The Green joined Deirdre in studio today along with teacher Ellen McGillycuddy to talk about their latest production ‘Big Maggies’.
The Days Of Old Telephones – March 2nd, 2020
The days of the old telephones is a topic we spoke about today with Mike O’Donnell & Beatrice Cabell which was sparked out of...
Tralee Under Pressure – March 2nd, 2020
Tralee town centre businesses are under extreme pressure, according to Cllr Mikey Sheehy, who raised the issue at today’s Tralee Area meeting. He wants...