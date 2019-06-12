Tralee Hotel and Restaurant Survey – June 12th, 2019

Tralee Chamber Alliance carried out a survey among hotels and restaurants in the county town in which they were asked about a number of issues including visitor numbers and costs.
Kerry TD cites belly buttons in emissions debate
A Kerry TD has cited belly buttons during an emissions debate in the Dáil.Deputy Danny Healy-Rae mentioned the body part as part of a...
Philomena Lynott’s close Kerry connections remembered
Tributes are being paid to the late mother of musician Phil Lynott who had close connections to Kerry.Philomena Lynott passed away overnight at her...
Animal Help Net Kerry appealing for pet owners to neuter cats
Animal Help Net Kerry is appealing to pet owners to neuter cats.The charity’s Wendy O’Connor says there are large numbers of cats and kittens...
Meet the A-Team for Road Safety – June 12th, 2019
Meet the children of Muire Gan Smál Presentation Primary School, Castleisland who’s reached the finals of a national competition organisation by the Road Safety...
Was Profit Placed Ahead of Women’s Health? – June 12th, 2019
Up to 250,000 smear tests from women in Ireland were read in labs in the United States and UK which were unapproved and not...
A Problem Shared – June 12th, 2019
Val and Tony deal with a number of enquiries including one from a listener who is disturbed by a very withdrawn and private work...