Tralee Electoral Debate Part 1 – May 21st, 2019

Eight candidates running in the Tralee Electoral Debate took part in a debate on this morning’s Kerry Today. Cllr Toireasa Ferris of Sinn Féin, Mary Fitzgibbon of Aontú, Anne-Marie Fuller of the Green Party, Independent Cllr Sam Locke, Dr Bridget O’Brien of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil’s Mikey Sheehy, Ben Slimm of Labour and Fianna Fail’s Johnnie Wall took part. The remaining Tralee candidates will take part in a debate on Kerry Today this Thursday morning from 9am.