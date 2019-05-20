IT Tralee and CIT are not Rowing Ahead of Merger – May 20th, 2019

There is no row between IT Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology over senior roles in the new joint university, the Munster Technological University.
That’s according to the new interim president of IT Tralee, Brendan O’Donnell.

