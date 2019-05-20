Training our dogs – May 20th, 2019

Only a tiny percentage of Ireland’s half a million dog owner’s get their dogs trained. Ciarán Walsh has set up an online dog training company and he spoke to us about that.
A Tralee business was scammed of tens of thousands of euro through invoice redirection fraud.This scam, also known as business email compromise, is where...
The people of Sliabh Luachra will gather in Scartaglen tonight for an event which recognises community vibrancy and talent.The Community Vibrancy Recognition Programme Award...
Kerry has retained its fourteen Blue Flags.The announcement was made this afternoon at a ceremony in Co Clare.The flags, which indicate excellent water quality...
The Connection between Your Senses of Smell & Memory and how it might help Kerry’s 2000 plus Alzheimer’s suffers. We spoke to Fiona Foley...
Aonghus McNally who is staring in a concert in Moyvane tomorrow night spoke to us ahead of his trip to Kerry.
