Tom Randles has asked how we can use our car less, like we’re being asked to, when the train fairs especially for the match are so high. He joined Deirdre on the show today.
Kerryman to be sentenced in December for possession and production of child pornography
A Kerry man in his fifties will be sentenced in December for the possession and production of child pornography.The man, who cannot be named...
‘Outrageous’ amount of food in Kerry being committed to landfill says councillor
Supermarkets and food sellers should be made donate their surplus food - which has gone beyond its 'best before' date - to local charities.That's...
Kerry EuroMillions winner collects €500,000 cheque
There were joyous scenes in the National Lottery winners’ room today as a lucky Kerry player collected a cheque for €500,000.The ticket holder, who...
Puck Fair needs money – July 17th, 2019
Puck Fair has started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds to pay for insurance for Irelands oldest festival. Chairman Declan Falvey spoke...
Save the wall – July 17th, 2019
One of Tralee’s oldest walls, in Lohercannon, is to be demolished as part of a new council house development. Cllr Toirse Ferris belives is...
Train Fares – July 17th, 2019
Tom Randles has asked how we can use our car less, like we’re being asked to, when the train fairs especially for the match...