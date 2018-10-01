Tragedy at Coonanna Harbour – October 1st, 2018

By
Admin
-

Last evening, three men drowned when their rib capsized in Coonanna between Cahersiveen and Kells. John Dowd, officer in charge of Iveragh Coast Guard, Radio Kerry journalist Joe McGill and John Draper, divisional controller of Valentia Coast Guard spoke to Jerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR