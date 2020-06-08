Tougher new rules on moneylenders comes into effect today, they’ve been very active in Kerry over the last few years. Eamonn Foley from MABS Kerry says this is a very welcome development
Four more people die from COVID-19
Four more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.The death toll here now stands at 1,683.The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed nine...
Kerry MABS expecting onslaught of calls due to COVID-19
The Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is expecting an onslaught of calls in the coming weeks due to the financial difficulties posed...
Two closed Bank of Ireland branches in Kerry to reopen
Bank of Ireland says two of its four closed branches in Kerry will reopen at the end of the month.Castleisland and Killorglin branches will...
Frontline Shoutouts – June 8th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Tougher new rules on moneylenders – June 8th, 2020
Tougher new rules on moneylenders comes into effect today, they've been very active in Kerry over the last few years. Eamonn Foley from MABS...
Coping with Solitude during Lockdown – June 8th, 2020
The people who live alone but are NOT elderly, and how they fared. Listowel native and best-selling novelist Roisin Meaney joins Deirdre on the...