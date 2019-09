Longstanding Conservative MP Alistair Burt lost his party whip and was effectively thrown out of the Conservatives for voting for a bill stopping a no-deal Brexit. Alistair Burt spoke to Jerry about the impact this turmoil is having on Ireland and how a no-deal Brexit could fracture peace in Northern Ireland. He also tells Jerry how his friend was killed by the IRA when they bombed the Conservative party conference in 1984.